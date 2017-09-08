'Ku Klux Klown' Effigies Hung From Tree to Protest White Nationalism in Virginia

Eight Ku Klux ‘Klown’ effigies were hung from a tree in Richmond, Virginia’s Bryan Park early on September 7 by the art collective INDECLINE, to protest what they called a “white nationalist uprising in the United States.”Around the neck of each effigy hung a placard that read, “If attacked by a mob of clown, go for the juggler.” The group said they chose Richmond due to its “its infamous legacy of being the capitol of the Confederate South.”Police in the city closed the park to the public for several hours before it was reopened.INDECLINE came to prominence in 2016 after a series of five nude, life-sized Donald Trump sculptures appeared on the streets of Los Angeles, Seattle, New York City, San Francisco, and Cleveland on the morning of August 18. Credit: YouTube/ThisIsDecline via Storyful