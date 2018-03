Airstrikes on the village of Taldo, located north of the Syrian city of Homs, injured civilians on Tuesday, August 22, according to reports from activist media.An injured man can be seen on a stretcher in this video, as well as a child whose head was bandaged being held by a man.Earlier in August, airstrikes were reported in the same area of al-Houla north of Homs. Credit: YouTube/Qasioun News via Storyful