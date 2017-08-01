Jacinda Ardern Becomes New Labour Leader

Jacinda Ardern was voted into the top spot for New Zealand’s Labour party on Tuesday, August 1, after previous leader Andrew Little quit that morning.Stuff.co.nz reported that Little resigned during caucus as a result of poor polling.“I want to start by giving my thanks to Andrew Little,” 37-year-old Ardern told waiting media.She said her nomination, and that of her new deputy, Kelvin Davis, were accepted unanimously. Credit: New Zealand Labour Party via Storyful