Suspect in Handcuffs Proposes to Partner as He is Being Arrested

Police officers in Muskogee, Oklahoma, accommodated a handcuffed suspect, Brandon Thompson, so he could propose to his partner as he was being arrested outside their home on July 4.The family was reportedly celebrating Independence Day and Thompson’s birthday in their front yard, when police officers showed up with warrants for Thompson’s arrest. Thompson then asked the officers if they would allow him to propose, at which point they uncuffed his hands from behind his back, and reapplied them in front.The Muskogee Phoenix reported Thompson was brought before the Muskogee County District Court for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and driving without a valid license. Credit: Facebook/Muskogee Police Department via Storyful