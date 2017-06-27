News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

83 Former Islamic State Fighters Pardoned, Released by Raqqa Civil Council on Eid al-Fitr

The Civilian Council of Raqqa marked Eid al-Fitr by pardoning 83 former Islamic State fighters captured in Raqqa on June 24. The council said none of the men had blood on their hands or held a senior position in the organization.The Civilian Council of Raqqa, comprised of local Kurds, Sunni Arabs, and Turkmen, was first formed in April 2017 as a means of proactively developing a local civilian government expected to govern the city following the completion of the Raqqa Offensive against the Islamic State. Credit: 1. YouTube/SMART News Agency 2. YouTube/ANHA via Storyful

Latest

0419_1130_nat_vanuatu
1:26

Leader of Vanuatu reassured Malcolm Turnbull over Chinese investment
0419_1130_nat_recycling
1:51

Future of kerbside recycling is in doubt
0419_1130_nat_rebel
0:41

Rebel Wilson's legal team enter court full of confidence
0419_1130_nat_southwest
1:53

Woman sucked out of Southwest flight was wearing her seatbelt
0419_1130_nat_housefire
0:31

Queensland police investigating if fatal house fire was murder suicide
0419_1130_nat_officer
0:19

Police officer shot in NSW car chase
0419_1130_nat_crash
1:45

Police investigating whether speed and alcohol were involved in fatal crash
Elderly man finds crude message on winning lottery ticket
1:08

Elderly man finds crude message on winning lottery ticket

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym