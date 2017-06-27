83 Former Islamic State Fighters Pardoned, Released by Raqqa Civil Council on Eid al-Fitr

The Civilian Council of Raqqa marked Eid al-Fitr by pardoning 83 former Islamic State fighters captured in Raqqa on June 24. The council said none of the men had blood on their hands or held a senior position in the organization.The Civilian Council of Raqqa, comprised of local Kurds, Sunni Arabs, and Turkmen, was first formed in April 2017 as a means of proactively developing a local civilian government expected to govern the city following the completion of the Raqqa Offensive against the Islamic State. Credit: 1. YouTube/SMART News Agency 2. YouTube/ANHA via Storyful