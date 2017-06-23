Following Destruction of al-Nuri Mosque, Street Fighting Continues in Old Mosul

Following destruction of al-Nuri Mosque and its leaning al-Habda minaret, street fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State continued on June 22 and 23.Iraqi forces pushed further into Old Mosul and advanced from the south and west of the city, the Iraqi Federal Police commander said.This footage was shared by the media adviser of the Iraqi Federal Police and is described as showing fighting in the front lines of Old Mosul. Credit: Facebook/ Abdulrhman Alkhazali via Storyful