Rare Piebald Moose Spotted in Newfoundland

Photographer Gerard Gale came across a rare piebald moose in western Newfoundland, Canada, on May 22.Gale operates a photography business and was out taking photographs in Black Duck Siding near Stephenville when he encountered the rare animal. Gale recorded the moose with his high-resolution camera from a distance of three feet.The photographer stated that this was his first time seeing a mostly-white moose and called the experience a “once in a lifetime” encounter.