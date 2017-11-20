McDonald's customer charged after he was caught on film 'trashing' Victorian store

A McDonald's customer has been arrested and charged after he was filmed allegedly trashing a Victorian store during an expletive-ridden rant.

WATCH: Furious McDonald's customer spits at staff while trashing register

Police were called to the Wodonga store around 11pm on Saturday when the bearded man allegedly began to damage property on the counter while demanding his food.

After he started screaming “where’s my f****** food?” the manager told the man to leave the store.

“I paid for my food. Call the cops on me… I paid for that s***,” the man was filmed shouting.

Further requests to leave the store failed before the 28-year-old allegedly knocked further items off the counter.

"He has been charged with criminal damage and other related offences, and was bailed to appear at Wodonga Magistrates' Court next year," a Victoria Police spokesperson told 7 News Online.

Facebook users

“The realities are staff aren't paid ‘danger’ money to engage such unpredictable and violent situations,” one Facebook user wrote alongside the video.

“I feel for the undue treatment here.”