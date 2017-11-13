News

Nine injured after hot air balloon crash
Suspected spinal injuries suffered as nine hurt in hot air balloon crash

Melbourne boy, 8, fighting for life after being found in car

Yahoo7 News /

An eight-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital and is fighting for life after he was found in a hot car, in Melbourne's west.

Police and paramedics were called to an address at Maddoxs Road, Newport just after 2.45pm in relation to an incident involving a child, police confirmed to 7 News.

Officers said a parent found the child unresponsive and said he was trapped inside the car.

An eight-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital and fighting for life after being pulled from a hot car, in Melbourne's west. Picture: 7 News

It is not yet known how he became locked in the car, but police said the incident is not believed to be suspicious.

Fire crews and paramedics were called to the scene and helped the boy out of the vehicle.

The boy was rushed to hospital in a critical condition. Picture: 7 News

He was treated for critical injuries and was transported into the Royal Children's Hospital where he remains in a critical condition on Monday evening.

Homicide Squad detectives have been notified, as per protocol, and are only assisting at this time, police said in a statement.

Temperatures reached 34C in Melbourne on Monday.

