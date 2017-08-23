Supports of four men charged with planning a terrorist attack in Melbourne have been slammed by a magistrate for refusing to stand in court.

Terror plot accused supporters refuse to stand for Melbourne magistrate

He accused them of a lack of respect for the law and justice as chilling details were revealed of the plot to blow up families celebrating Christmas.

Twice the supporters were asked to stand as the magistrate entered court.

Twice they refused.

“In this country there are some simple acts of courtesy,” they were told.

“It’s a sign of respect for the law and justice.”

There was no respect either from the four accused men, who sniggered and chuckled.

“We can’t have people coming into our courts and choosing when to obey and respect the court and when not to,” Victoria’s shadow attorney general John Pesutto said.

The committal hearing heard the group planned to plant a bomb and launch deadly attacks on Christmas Day in Federation Square, at St Paul’s Cathedral and at Flinders Street Station.

Two had bought machetes while 800 sparklers and almost 900 matches were also seized.

Chilling CCTV was shown to the court of the four men in Federation Square allegedly scoping out potential targets.

While doing so, families and young children played nearby, unaware of the potential threat.

Two of the men pleaded not guilty and will reappear in court next week.