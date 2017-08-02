News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Perth man in Thailand scooter crash dies (clone 39785548)
Australian man, 36, dies almost two weeks after scooter crash in Thailand

'Indians are not safe': Killer driver who fled Australia labels the country 'racist'

Yahoo7 News /

An Indian driver who fled the country after causing a fatal crash in Melbourne has called Australia “racist”, arguing he won't get a fair trial.

0410_0500_nat_monarchy
0:31

Opposition to republic rises
0410_0500_nat_carjackingarrest
0:25

Melbourne carjacker arrested
0407_1800_wa_motorbike
0:59

Thailand scooter crash victim develops brain infection
0407_1800_vic_measles
1:12

Another measles case in Melbourne
0308_0500_nat_breakingMelbcrash
1:33

Truck crash in Melbourne
0306_0500_nat_casino
1:30

Crown Casino investigation
0303_1800_wa_yagan
1:13

Perth's Yagan Square opens after a decade of planning
Murder trial begins for New York nanny accused of stabbing two children
1:31

Murder trial begins for New York nanny accused of stabbing two children
0201_0500_nat_centralmelbourne
1:44

New footage released from Melbourne car rampage
0227_0500_nat_newsbreak
5:45

Newsbreak - February 27
0227_0500_nat_collision
0:26

Man hit and killed in a three-car collision
0226_0500_nat_hospital
2:39

Melbourne hospital staff release horrifying video of emergency room violence
 

The comments come as part of a last-ditch legal bid for Puneet Puneet to avoid justice in Australia, after he was involved in a fatal accident that killed 19-year-old nursing student Dean Hofstee nine years ago.

Mr Puneet fled the country soon after sparking an international manhunt.

It’s been reported that the driver is fighting an extradition bid by claiming it is a racist country and therefore he will not receive a fair trial.

The accident, which saw the death of Dean Hofstee. Source: 7 News

Mr Puneet has enlisted the help of two people who have lived in Melbourne who are willing to back his claims.

Indian-born chef Jayant Dagore, who is now an Australian citizen, has argued in a New Delhi court that “Indians are not safe in Australia” and “every case against India has some racial point to it”, according to News Corp.

Mr Dagore argued “Puneet should be free”.

He appeared alongside Melbourne-born designer Anna Maria D’Annibale to support Puneet's fight against extradition.

Puneet Puneet (pictured) has argued he won't get a fair trial in Australia. Source: AAP

The family of Mr Hofstee say it’s time Mr Puneet comes back to Australia to face justice.

The case has raised some tensions within the Australian-Indian community with some leaders saying that police have not pursued abuse against Indian nationals with the same vigour and energy with which they have pursued Puneet Puneet.

Regardless, he still may avoid justice in Australia on the back of his claims.

Puneet (second right) is helped by his parents outside a court in New Delhi in 2015. Source: AP Images

Nursing student Dean Hofstee. Source: 7 News

Back To Top