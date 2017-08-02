'Indians are not safe': Killer driver who fled Australia labels the country 'racist'

An Indian driver who fled the country after causing a fatal crash in Melbourne has called Australia “racist”, arguing he won't get a fair trial.

The comments come as part of a last-ditch legal bid for Puneet Puneet to avoid justice in Australia, after he was involved in a fatal accident that killed 19-year-old nursing student Dean Hofstee nine years ago.

Mr Puneet fled the country soon after sparking an international manhunt.

It’s been reported that the driver is fighting an extradition bid by claiming it is a racist country and therefore he will not receive a fair trial.

Mr Puneet has enlisted the help of two people who have lived in Melbourne who are willing to back his claims.

Indian-born chef Jayant Dagore, who is now an Australian citizen, has argued in a New Delhi court that “Indians are not safe in Australia” and “every case against India has some racial point to it”, according to News Corp.

Mr Dagore argued “Puneet should be free”.

He appeared alongside Melbourne-born designer Anna Maria D’Annibale to support Puneet's fight against extradition.

The family of Mr Hofstee say it’s time Mr Puneet comes back to Australia to face justice.

The case has raised some tensions within the Australian-Indian community with some leaders saying that police have not pursued abuse against Indian nationals with the same vigour and energy with which they have pursued Puneet Puneet.

Regardless, he still may avoid justice in Australia on the back of his claims.