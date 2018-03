Thieves armed with an axe targeted a tobacconist in Thornbury in Melbourne on Tuesday afternoon.

Thieves armed with axe target Melbourne store

Witnesses say the gang "looked Sudanese" in appearance, although the robbers had their faces partially covered.

The owner of the Cignall store says he no longer feels safe.

"This is the second time the thief come into my shop," he said.

The robbers fled with cigarettes and the cash register.

The owner said the government needs to do more to protect small business owners.