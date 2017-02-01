News

Perth man fighting for life in Thailand after scooter crash
'Kind-hearted, loving' man fighting for life in Thailand after scooter crash

'We are broken': Family of sixth Bourke St victim shares grief

Yahoo7 News /

A heartbroken family has paid tribute to Bhavita Patel after she became the sixth victim of the Bourke Street rampage last month.

Ms Patel, 33, suffered critical injuries on January 20 when a driver allegedly mounted a Melbourne CBD footpath in a stolen Holden Commodore.

The successful finance consultant remained in a serious condition for nearly two weeks before she passed away on Monday night, leaving her family absolutely devastated.

“I have no idea what to say about what happened except that I miss her and love her so much and can't believe that I won't see her any more,” her brother Mitesh Patel told the Herald Sun.

Bhavita Patel became the sixth victim of the Bourke Street rampage on January 20. Source: Facebook

The 33-year-old was a high-achieving finance consultant. Source: Facebook

“My parents and I are broken. But we all appreciate the love we’re getting from people.”

The high achiever was already a senior manager at Deloitte and was walking near her Bourke Street office when she was struck by the rampaging car.

Colleagues from both her Melbourne office and former workplace in Canberra echoed her grieving family’s sentiments.

“She will be missed immensely,” one woman wrote in an online tribute.

“Recently promoted, she had her whole life ahead of her.

“Forever in our hearts.”

Dimitrious Gargasoulas has been charged with five counts of murder. Photo: Supplied

Mourners flocked to Federation Square, as touching tributes were left around the city in the wake of the January 20 rampage. Source: AAP

Ms Patel is now the sixth victim after Matthew Si, 33, Jess Mudie, 22, Thalia Hakin, 10, Zachary Bryant, 10-months and an unnamed male 25-year-old Japanese national all lost their lives as a result of the unprecedented attack.

Dimitrious "Jimmy" Gargasoulas has been charged with five counts of murder following the incident in addition to a slew of other pending charges. He is now expected to be charged with a sixth count.

The 26-year-old from Windsor has been remanded in custody and will appear in court in August.

On Tuesday, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said seven people were still in hospital and grave concerns were held for the one victim who remained in a critical condition.

The temporary memorial in Bourke St was dismantled on Tuesday after thousands of Melburnians flooded to Federation Square and other areas to pay tribute.

The City of Melbourne plans to mulch and scatter the wilted flowers at the Victims of Crime Memorial Garden next to Parliament House.

Volunteers remove wilting flowers from the temporary Bourke Street memorial. Source: AAP

One-by-one teddy bears and other tributes were carefully removed. Source: AAP

Meanwhile, the accused murderer's brother, Angelo Gargasoulas broke his silence on social media to express his sorrow to the victims of the tragedy.

On his Facebook account he wrote: “To all the families of the victims involved in last Fridays tragedy, my heart goes out to you and for all those still fighting in hospital, my thoughts are with you and your recovery.

“No one could've predicted what Jimmy did or that he'd do that, that morning.

“I'm fortunate enough to still have my life and the support I have received is unheard of!!!

Angelo Gargasoulas broke his silence on social media. Photo: Facebook

Angelo Gargasoulas penned a heartfelt note to the victim's family. Photo: Facebook

