The brother of the accused Bourke Street Mall killer has written a heartfelt message to the five victims and their families.

Brother of accused Bourke Street killer pens heartfelt message to victims of rampage

Angelo Gargasoulas broke his silence on social media to express his sorrow to the victims of the tragedy.

On his Facebook account he wrote: “To all the families of the victims involved in last Fridays tragedy, my heart goes out to you and for all those still fighting in hospital, my thoughts are with you and your recovery.

“No one could've predicted what Jimmy did or that he'd do that, that morning.

“I'm fortunate enough to still have my life and the support I have received is unheard of!!!

“I thank everyone involved in making this an easier time for everyone else involved, and my family.

“As for me, I still got some recovery time to do, and it's all looking good... Still in disbelief, the realism of it all has yet to fully sink in, stay strong Melbourne!”

Angelo has been in hospital after he was allegedly stabbed by his 26-year-old brother on the morning of the tragedy.

His brother Dimitrious, also known as James or Jimmy, has been charged with five counts of murder.

Some of the survivors of the rampage nine days ago still remain in hospital.