Two young men have handed themselves in to police after their images were released in connection with chaotic riots in the heart of Melbourne last month.

Two youths hand themselves in over Melbourne festival riots

Three young males were wanted in relation to the Moomba festival riots in Melbourne's CBD on the night of Saturday, March 12.

Families attending the festival were left running for safety as at least 100 youths ran amok, brawling in Federation Square and Swanston Street.

Police on Friday released images of three youths involved in a fight on the Saturday night in March.

Shortly after the images were released one of the young men made contact with police and will now be interviewed.

It is believed a second youth has also come forward following the release of the images.

The males' names and images can not be shown for legal reasons.

A third male, believed to be a teenager, is still wanted for questioning.

Victoria Police also released CCTV stills of a teen, thought to be 15, who's accused of stealing a woman's phone at Melbourne Central train station after the riots.

So far police have charged 24 people - most teenagers - with a range of offences including affray, riotous behaviour, robbery and theft. They intend to summons a further seven.

