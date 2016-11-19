Schapelle Corby could be back in Australia in six months

After serving nine years in a Balinese prison, Schapelle Corby is set to return home to Australia.

Corby was sentenced to 20 years behind bars in 2005 for attempting to traffic 4.2 kilograms of cannabis into Bali. Her sentence was later reduced to 15 years.

The 39-year-old was released on parole from Kerobokan Prison in February 2014. She is expected to be eligible for deportation from Indonesia on May 27 next year, leaving behind her home for the past 12 years.

Parole Board officials keeping tabs on Corby will coordinate the details of her release with Indonesian Immigration over the next few months, News Corporation reported.

Corby is Bali's first foreigner to be granted parole, and the second in the whole of Indonesia, so the process is unprecedented and logistics are difficult to iron out.

Her parole was only granted because her sister Mercedes’ former husband, Indonesian national Wayan Widyartha, agreed to be Corby's sponsor.

On parole, Corby has been enjoying her freedom by swimming at Bali's popular Kuta beach with her brother Michael and her boyfriend Ben Panangian.

