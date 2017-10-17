Adelaide man's surprise school wedding proposal

An Adelaide man has pulled off the ultimate surprise marriage proposal with the help of his teacher girlfriend’s school.

Aiden Silverman hijacked a reading lesson his girlfriend was teaching at Goodwood Primary School swapping one of the books for their own love story.

His girlfriend Jay Venture thought her class was being filmed for a ready program unaware of what was about to happen.

“The next one is 'Teaching to love',” she read to her students.

“This is a story about a dolphin finding love.

There were subtle changes to the story with Jaye’s name replaced with Faye.

Instead of meeting on dating app Tinder, the pair met near a timber jetty.

But Jaye didn’t catch on until friends and family emerged singing a love song.

And her husband-to-be asked her to marry him.

“Yes,” she said, wiping tears away.

Her students seemed just as surprised and overjoyed as she was.

“I was not expecting that to happen,” one of them said.

Another said she began to cry with joy.

While many public proposals don’t go to play, Aiden was confident his story would have a happy ending.

“We’d designed the ring,” he said.

“It’d be hard to design a ring that she loved and didn’t want.”

Jay said it’s a proposal story she’s going to tell “over and over”.

“It’s one that I’ll never forget,” she said.