fire triple fatal
Man and two children killed in devastating house fire

Victim appalled as dog returned to owner after Adelaide attack

Peter Caldicott
7News Adelaide /

A dog fight has erupted between an Adelaide council and a woman who was set upon by a wandering canine.


She was injured in the attack but the dog has been returned to its owner.

Trish Cooper was walking her cocker spaniel when they were both suddenly set upon.

“The dog just came straight at us,” she said.

Trish Cooper was shocked to find the dog would go back to its owners. Photo: 7 News

“I turned around to pick up my dog, I wasn’t quite sure what to do and he just knocked me straight over onto the ground and I fell onto my elbow and hip.”

Mrs Cooper suffered severe bruising and cuts to her thigh that required medical treatment.

The wandering dog was impounded by Port Adelaide-Enfield council officers found it was not unduly dangerous and should be returned to its owner.

“The owner had to secure the yard much better than it was before to ensure the dog can’t get out again but we are quite concerned for the lady herself,” X said.

The Port Adelaide-Enfield council can only considering destroying a dog if it’s inflicted multiple bite wounds without provocation or caused grievous bodily harm.

“I don’t like any dog put down but if you’ve got an aggressive dog unless it’s going to be retrained which is very hard. How do you deal with it?”

Mrs Cooper was left with bruises and required medical attention. Photo: 7 News

“The poor dog. They actually had left it alone in the house for four or five days… hasn’t been fed and now they’ve returned it the owner I find that even more bizarre.”

The dog’s owner is facing a fine.

