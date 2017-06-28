Courier delivers guns to South Australian women's prison

South Australian Premier Jay Weatherall says it is 'outrageous' that shotguns were mistakenly delivered to the Adelaide Women's Prison.

The box they were in was opened in a room full of inmates.

Seven News understands the courier driver was given the wrong instructions.

The package arrived at the textiles shed on Monday, where 10 prisoners were working under the watch of five guards.

The guards made the shocking discovery, opening the package just metres from the inmates who were immediately marched back to their cells.

"It's obviously an outrageous breach of security and there's an investigation underway to find out how that happened," Mr Weatherill said.

"When we've got convicted criminals operating in the same area as these shotguns were being delivered, things could have gone catastrophically wrong," Shadow Minister for Correctional Services Stephan Knoll said.

It's understood the firearms were supposed to be delivered to a facility next door to the prison, for distribution to members of the dog and riot squads.

The Corrections department says there was no immediate danger as the package did not contain ammunition and the prison went into lockdown straight away.

An internal investigation has been launched but the Opposition says that is not good enough.

"We need this done externally, we need there to be faith in the process," Mr Knoll said.

"Unlike previous internal reviews, where it's done in a very opaque manner with a lack of transparency."