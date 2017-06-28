News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Premature baby born weighing just 2kg makes incredible recovery
Premature baby born weighing just 2kg makes incredible recovery

Courier delivers guns to South Australian women's prison

7News /

South Australian Premier Jay Weatherall says it is 'outrageous' that shotguns were mistakenly delivered to the Adelaide Women's Prison.

Pregnant mother films driver not letting her board bus
0:28

Pregnant mother films driver not letting her board bus
Woman creeped out by UberEats driver at her door
1:13

Woman creeped out by UberEats driver at her door
0307_1600_nat_crash
0:29

Unlicensed teen charged after crashing into Canley Vale house
Second-Sled Driver Takes a Spill as Iditarod Begins
0:38

Second-Sled Driver Takes a Spill as Iditarod Begins
0226_1800_qld_bus
0:20

Driver sacked for leaving girl on bus files unfair dismissal claim
0225_1800_syd_truck
1:42

New campaign to rethink road safety
0223_1800_adl_truck
1:26

Southern suburbs truck driver dies in horrific accident
Benefit cheat caught on camera lifting heavy boxes
0:09

Benefit cheat caught on camera lifting heavy boxes
Police tackle driver allegedly involved in wild Brisbane police chase
0:32

Police tackle driver allegedly involved in wild Brisbane police chase
Airbus deliveries outpaced Boeing in 2016
1:42

Airbus deliveries outpaced Boeing in 2016
1019_jira_busdriver
0:30

Brisbane bus driver makes 30-point turn
Truck driver throws Redbull can at motorbike rider during road rage
0:59

Truck driver throws Redbull can at motorbike rider during road rage
 

The box they were in was opened in a room full of inmates.

Seven News understands the courier driver was given the wrong instructions.

The package arrived at the textiles shed on Monday, where 10 prisoners were working under the watch of five guards.

Adelaide Women's Prison went into lockdown after a box of shotguns was delivered to a room full of inmates. Source: 7 News

The guards made the shocking discovery, opening the package just metres from the inmates who were immediately marched back to their cells.

"It's obviously an outrageous breach of security and there's an investigation underway to find out how that happened," Mr Weatherill said.

Premier Jay Weatherill called the delivery error an "outrageous breach of security". Source: 7 News

"When we've got convicted criminals operating in the same area as these shotguns were being delivered, things could have gone catastrophically wrong," Shadow Minister for Correctional Services Stephan Knoll said.

It's understood the firearms were supposed to be delivered to a facility next door to the prison, for distribution to members of the dog and riot squads.

Things could have gone "catastrophically wrong", Mr Knoll said. Source: 7 News

The Corrections department says there was no immediate danger as the package did not contain ammunition and the prison went into lockdown straight away.

An internal investigation has been launched but the Opposition says that is not good enough.

Adelaide Women's Prison, where the box of shotguns was delivered. Source: 7 News

"We need this done externally, we need there to be faith in the process," Mr Knoll said.

"Unlike previous internal reviews, where it's done in a very opaque manner with a lack of transparency."

Back To Top