'Evil depraved monster' pedophile shares chilling details of abuse and claims he didn't care if he was caught

Notorious Families SA pedophile Shannon McCoole has shared chilling details of sexual abuse of children in his care, while hinting at how he escaped detection for more than three years.

A noticeably weightier and dishevelled McCoole, took the stand at the Royal Commission in Adelaide on Friday voluntarily.

His tall, large figure and deep voice gave insight into the intimidation his tiny victims would have faced.

McCoole expressed deep shame but was unemotional as he described some instances of abuse in detached detail.

These days McCoole is held in protective custody, serving 35 years jail for abusing seven children.

He calmly told the commission he could not remember the acts of abuse.

He said he barely remembers his crimes – even though he filmed many of them.

McCoole admitted he has been attracted to children since age 12.

"I didn't want to be this way… it's hard to describe how much you hate yourself," he told the commission.

"My whole life has been a fear people would find out."

Despite this, McCoole said he did not care if he was caught and said there was little logic to choosing victims.

Previously, in pedophile chat rooms, McCoole revealed such things as plans to abuse kids before he became a carer, how he got access to children and strategies for avoiding detection.

He was surprised there was no penalty when he "accidentally" brought an R-rated movie into a home while working as a carer.

McCoole's lawyer claimed the interrogation was a "witch hunt" and advised his client not to answer questions that might further incriminate him.

Families of McCoole's victims were denied the chance to sit in the Royal Commission and listen to his evidence.

One father told 7 News McCoole was "an evil depraved monster" adding he "wanted to do exactly what he's done to my kids in the sense of hurt".

McCoole will return to the stand next week.