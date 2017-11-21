News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Beattie admits flaws in closing ceremony (clone 39886499)
Why Comm Games athletes didn't appear in closing ceremony 'stuff up'

Car rolls into backyard swimming pool after driver forgets handbrake

Yahoo7 News /

A car has crashed through a fence and into a swimming pool on the Gold Coast after the owner forgot to put the handbrake on.

0415_1800_qld_water
0:25

Sunshine Coast desalination plant proposal
0414_sun_gold
5:15

Shotgun golden girl and Aaron 'Disco' Wilson
0307_1800_qld_canals
1:39

The danger lurking in the Gold Coast canals
0306_0500_nat_virusGoldCoast
1:13

Gold Coast school shutdown
0305_tms_wet
1:35

Wet week ahead for Queensland
Floods and Strong Winds Batter North Carolina's Outer Banks
3:12

Floods and Strong Winds Batter North Carolina's Outer Banks
0304_1800_qld_captive
1:38

Young woman held captive by her teenage boyfriend for seven hours
Flooding Shuts Boston's Aquarium Subway Station
0:40

Flooding Shuts Boston's Aquarium Subway Station
Major nor’easter slams into region with damaging winds, high surf and flooding
2:01

Major nor’easter slams into region with damaging winds, high surf and flooding
0228_1800_qld_foster
0:49

Convicted conman Peter Foster to give evidence
0228_tde_westaway
4:11

Di Westaway talks hiking your way to good health
0226_1800_wa_storm
1:39

Summer storms hit Rockingham, Wheatbelt
 

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the car crashed into the swimming pool on O’Brien Court, Arundel about 6.45am on Tuesday.

“It appears the handbrake failed or was not applied,” she said.

The backyard might need some redecorating. Source: 7 News

It's believed the owner forgot to leave the handbrake on. Source: 7 News

“There are no injuries. No one was in the car at the time.

She said a crane has been called in to pull the submerged car from the pool.

It’s believed the car belongs to a person living across the street.

Back To Top