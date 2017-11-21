Car rolls into backyard swimming pool after driver forgets handbrake

A car has crashed through a fence and into a swimming pool on the Gold Coast after the owner forgot to put the handbrake on.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the car crashed into the swimming pool on O’Brien Court, Arundel about 6.45am on Tuesday.

“It appears the handbrake failed or was not applied,” she said.

“There are no injuries. No one was in the car at the time.

She said a crane has been called in to pull the submerged car from the pool.

It’s believed the car belongs to a person living across the street.