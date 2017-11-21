Car rolls into backyard swimming pool after driver forgets handbrake

A car has crashed through a fence and into a swimming pool on the Gold Coast after the owner forgot to put the handbrake on.
A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the car crashed into the swimming pool on O’Brien Court, Arundel about 6.45am on Tuesday.
“It appears the handbrake failed or was not applied,” she said.
“There are no injuries. No one was in the car at the time.
She said a crane has been called in to pull the submerged car from the pool.
- 'Not serving you': African immigrants say racism on the rise
- Coles begins 'Quiet Hour' for shoppers with autism
- Man fights for life after being stabbed at Qld shopping centre
It’s believed the car belongs to a person living across the street.