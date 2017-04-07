News

Revealed: The dressing room moment it all went wrong
Moment ball tampering plot was cooked up - and why Steve Smith didn't stop it

'Un-Australian': Stranded Queenslanders made to take annual leave during Cyclone Debbie

Yahoo7 News /

As the Fitzroy River flows into Rockhampton’s suburban streets and homes, staff at a southeast Queensland council have been told they should use their annual leave for their time away from work.

Despite warnings from Queensland police and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to seek shelter and stay off the roads during and after Cyclone Debbie, council workers were told they’d still be slugged annual leave.

A Moreton Bay Regional Council spokesman told News Corp that staff had in fact been told to “make appropriate leave arrangements” – a move union leaders described as insensitive during a natural disaster.

“Our view is that, when there is a natural disaster like that, the employer should be ensuring that staff are treated appropriately,” Services Union secretary Neil Henderson said.

Rockhampton floodwaters peaked at 8.8 metres yesterday. Source: AAP

A waterfront property for sale in Rockhampton. Source: AAP

“Now’s not the time to be clawing back entitlements from those who listened to the warnings issued by the authorities. They were acting responsibly in what was an emergency weather event,” Industrial Relations Minister Grace Grace said.

IN PICTURES: Homes destroyed as Rockhampton prepares for 'two year' cleanup

Meanwhile authorities are warning residents that they aren't out of the deep yet, with the city's Fitzroy River expected to hover at the flood peak for most of Friday.

The river had been tipped to top 9 metres but peaked at 8.8m about midday on Thursday, with authorities saying it could stay at that level for at least 24 hours before starting the recede.

A waterfront property for sale in Rockhampton. Source: AAP

Despite not hitting the predicted high, the flood is still having a major impact on the city, with more than 200 homes having water through them, while 3000 homes and businesses have been affected by the rising water.

Authorities are urging locals not to take the floodwaters for granted and to keep their children out of the water.

