Down Syndrome toddler targeted by heartless trolls now newest face of Bonds

A Queensland toddler with Down syndrome targeted by cruel trolls is the newest face of iconic Australian brand Bonds.

When mother Kat Abianac entered three-year-old Parker Abianac in the online competition, she was first criticised for posting photos of him wearing a floral Bonds onesie.

Online trolls said her son's disability was the "flavour of the month".

“Somebody wrote on there that disability is the flavour of the month and that they were making marketing dollars off my child,” Ms Abianac told 7 News.

"I don’t know if they were being malicious or just rude women.”

Parker will be part of the advertising for Bonds over the next 12 months, but the Queensland mother said that she didn't think her son would win.

“Because I think there is something like 50,000 babies who enter it."

She claims one in 660 children are born with Down Syndrome and hopes Parker's inclusion in the campaign would help educate people on the condition.

Ms Abianac said she has been inspired by family friend and model Madeline Stuart, who also lives with Down syndrome,.

“She is lovely and a great girl and has an amazing champion in her mum,” Ms Abianac told Fairfax, adding she is sure the model will be proud to see Parker in the campaign.