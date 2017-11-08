WATCH: Alleged Sydney gym thief arrested mid workout

A Sydney woman has been arrested in the middle of her gym workout, accused of stealing from fellow fitness fans.

Both the arrest and the alleged theft were caught on camera.

The woman was halfway through an exercise class when she got a tap on the shoulder from police.

It was three weeks ago when the woman, wearing gym gear, was filmed allegedly rifling through fellow gym-goers’s bags before taking off with several hundred dollars in cash and an expensive wallet.

Staff never imagined she would return.

"It was like, ‘Oh my God, she's back, she's in the same gym gear’,” Lifecycle Fitness’ Matt Garry said.

"Totally bamboozled why she would turn up again - obviously she hasn't been watching the news."

Trying not to alert the woman, staff quietly called police before two officers arrived to take her away for questioning.

A 50-year-old woman from Bronte has been charged with three counts of unlawfully taking a person's property.

She was released on bail and will face court later this month.