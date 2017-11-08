WATCH: Alleged Sydney gym thief arrested mid workout

News

Grandmother explains innocent mistake over bag emblazoned with 'bomb' at Brisbane Airport
Both the arrest and the alleged theft were caught on camera.

The alleged thief begins going through other people's belongings. Source: 7 News

The woman was halfway through an exercise class when she got a tap on the shoulder from police.

Police speak with the woman as she does some step ups. Source: 7 News

It was three weeks ago when the woman, wearing gym gear, was filmed allegedly rifling through fellow gym-goers’s bags before taking off with several hundred dollars in cash and an expensive wallet.

Staff never imagined she would return.

"It was like, ‘Oh my God, she's back, she's in the same gym gear’,” Lifecycle Fitness’ Matt Garry said.

"Totally bamboozled why she would turn up again - obviously she hasn't been watching the news."

The 50-year-old will face court next month. Source: 7 News

Trying not to alert the woman, staff quietly called police before two officers arrived to take her away for questioning.

A 50-year-old woman from Bronte has been charged with three counts of unlawfully taking a person's property.

She was released on bail and will face court later this month.

