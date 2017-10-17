Young woman with disability defies teachers who called her 'stupid', graduates from university

A young Sydney woman with learning difficulties, who says teachers labelled her “stupid”, has graduated university.

The woman, known as Phoebe, took to Facebook on October 13 with a photo of her in a graduation cap and gown along with her Bachelor’s degree in Arts majoring in communications from the University of Technology Sydney in the hopes of inspiring others.

But Phoebe said her journey towards getting a university degree was a difficult one and has condemned the education system she said “failed” her.

The woman said in her final semester of uni she was diagnosed with Dyslexia, Dyscalculia, Dysgraphia, and ADHD.

“To the teacher in the HSC who told my parents I should drop a class because I would drag down other students grades,” Phoebe posted.

“To the Uni teacher who told me ‘I obviously don't care about my education’ and made me cry in front of the class because I spelled words wrong.

“To the parents who asked a teacher to not have their child sit next to me in maths because their child would ‘become stupid too’.

“And to the education system that failed me, that told me I was only worth my 49 ATAR. Well, this post is for you.”

Phoebe said she went through UTS Insearch, a pathway diploma program for students, to get into the university and claims she only had one semester of disability support.

“But can proudly say [I] have finished with one of the highest GPA's of my course with the opportunity to do honours,” she said.

“So to those people who shamed me for not fitting the criteria of the ‘perfect student’, watch your back because us disabled kids are smashing you at your own game in our own unique way.”

Phoebe then sent a “shout out” to her friends, family and tutors who helped her get a degree.

Her post has since received more than 400 likes and 60 comments with many praising her as “inspiring”.

“That’s absolutely amazing Phoebe! You're living proof that even through adversity and struggle to no ends, one can still achieve success, if they are willing to fight until the end with dedication for their passions,” one person commented.

“Kudos to you, and congratulations on destroying the haters. You're awesome! Period.”

“That’s so incredibly inspiring you made it so far without even knowing! You're an absolute legend! Don't let anyone ever shame you or make you feel bad for that kind of stuff. Keep on conquering girl?” another one said.