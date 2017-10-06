Four-tonne drug intercept in Sydney smashes Australian records

A four-tonne drug intercept in Sydney has smashed records, continuing an extraordinary year for drug seizures at Australian borders.

Drug intercepts were once measured by the kilogram, but now they are being measured by the tonne.

Although authorities are getting used to massive shipments, the size of this haul has astonished everyone.

The 3.9 tonne haul of ephedrine more than doubles the previous record.

A tip-off from authorities in Thailand lead to targeted searches at the Port Botany container examination facilities.

The drugs were found concealed amongst 1000 cartons of iced tea.

Also found in drums of liquid plaster solution was 350 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Raids at properties in Cabramatta, Rydalmere, Westmead and Revesby resulted in two men and a woman being arrested.

Border Force authorities described the concealment techniques as "sophisticated".

"Organised criminals, they change their methodology according to our tactics and methods and that game continues on, but this was a pretty sophisticated concealment methodology," Act. Comm. Michael Outram of Australian Border Force said.

The trio have been denied bail and face a maximum of 25 years in jail.