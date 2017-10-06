Four-tonne drug intercept in Sydney smashes Australian records

News

Drug intercepts were once measured by the kilogram, but now they are being measured by the tonne.

Although authorities are getting used to massive shipments, the size of this haul has astonished everyone.

The size of this drug haul has astonished authorities. Source: 7 News

The 3.9 tonne haul of ephedrine more than doubles the previous record.

A tip-off from authorities in Thailand lead to targeted searches at the Port Botany container examination facilities.

The drugs were found concealed amongst 1000 cartons of iced tea.

Drugs were concealed in cartons of iced tea. Source: 7 News

Also found in drums of liquid plaster solution was 350 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Methamphetamine was found inside drums of liquid plaster solution. Source: 7 News

Raids at properties in Cabramatta, Rydalmere, Westmead and Revesby resulted in two men and a woman being arrested.

Three arrests have been made over the drug haul, including two men. Source: 7 News

A woman was also arrested after properties were raided. Source: 7 News

Border Force authorities described the concealment techniques as "sophisticated".

"Organised criminals, they change their methodology according to our tactics and methods and that game continues on, but this was a pretty sophisticated concealment methodology," Act. Comm. Michael Outram of Australian Border Force said.

Border Force authorities described the concealment as "sophisticated". Source: 7 News

The trio have been denied bail and face a maximum of 25 years in jail.

