Video showing turning driver crashing sparks debate - but who's really in the wrong?
Video of turning driver crashing sparks debate – but who's in the wrong?

Alleged gang rapists muffled victim with police metres away, court hears

7News /

Four men have faced court, accused of raping a 15-year-old girl during a party in the Blue Mountains five years ago.

In horrifying evidence, the court heard police went to the house that night for a noise complaint.

The house where the alleged incident took place. Photo: 7 News

But the victim couldn't cry out because an attacker had a hand over her mouth.

Aaron Jensen, Christian Dickens and two other men who cannot be named are accused of raping the alleged victim at a 19th birthday celebration in the Blue Mountains in 2012.

Aaron Jensen is accused of raping the alleged victim. Photo: 7 News

Christian Dickens is also accusing of raping the alleged victim. Photo: 7 News

The alleged victim was drunk, having reportedly consumed about a litre of cask wine.

"Her condition was very apparent to those at the party," prosecutor Belinda Baker said.

"She was slurring and needed assistance to walk".

The court heard the group took turns in a bedroom while intervention was just metres away.

Police officers had been called to the party to investigate a noise complaint but the girl was unable to call for help because "her voice was too weak and Jensen's hand was covering her mouth", according to the prosecutor.

"She could hear the police and see them through the window," the prosecutor said.

'She could hear the police and see them through the window', according to the prosecutor. Photo: 7 News

The court also heard that the girl's mother drove to the house because she was worried that she had not heard from her daughter.

She decided not to go inside because she didn't want to embarrass her daughter in front of her friends.

Police take evidence from the house in the Blue Mountains. Photo: 7 News

The four men are fighting the charges, saying what happened that night was consensual.

