News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'I didn't think he was coming back': Man survives night stranded at croc-infested river
Man survives night trapped above rising waters of croc-infested river

'Do not put a hole in your parents’ heart': Devastated mother's desperate plea to drivers

Natasha Squarey
7News Sydney /

A mother and dozens of family members and friends were heartbroken and in mourning on Friday because of a careless crash on a Sydney road.

0412_1800_nsw_teacher
1:14

Teacher fronts court on child pornography charges
0412_1800_nsw_electrician
1:44

Public arrest of man accused of multiple takeaway store robberies
0412_1800_nsw_bikelock
1:41

CCTV shows man moments after woman strangled with bike chain
Driver runs motorcyclist off the road in shocking dashcam video
0:40

Driver runs motorcyclist off the road in shocking dashcam video
0412_0500_nat_heatwave
0:20

Sydney autumn heatwave
0412_0500_nat_babyfound
0:22

Baby found on Sydney footpath
0412_0500_nat_roadrage
1:25

Man charged over chainsaw road rage incident
0411_1800_nsw_robber
0:54

Police charge man over string of terrifying robberies and shooting
0411_1800_nsw_neglect
1:39

Sydney couple accused of child neglect pleads not guilty
0411_1800_nsw_chainsaw
1:52

Man pulls out chainsaw in terrifying road rage attack
0306_0500_nat_stabbing
0:25

Sydney stabbing attack
0304_1800_nsw_west
1:31

Multi-billion dollar western Sydney deal signed
 

Fathi Karra-Hassan, 23, crashed into an oncoming van at Wiley Park on Thursday night.

His mother, Sue Karra-Hassan, is pleading with people to take better care on the roads.

Mr Karra-Hassan had just finished work and was excited and ready for a ride with his mates.

Fathi Karra-Hassan is believed to have been speeding, police said. Photo: Supplied

The young man's devastated mother and begged Sydney motorists to slow down. Source: 7 News

He showed off his beloved motorbike but hours later, one mistake would cost him his life.

“He was so full of life, just life wasted… He was always happy,” Fathi’s mother Sue Karra-Hassan said.

The tradesman lost control on King Georges Road just before 9.30pm on Thursday.

Fathi's heartbroken mother Sue Karra-Hassan has told other young men that they are not invincible, despite what they may think. Photo: 7 News

His bike crossed the median strip and collided head on with a van.

Dozens of loved ones ran to the scene.

Investigators believe Fathi was speeding. Another bike was seen travelling beside him but left before police arrived.

“These boys get together and they want to speed,” Ms Karra-Hassan said.

“Do not put a hole in your parents’ heart, please sow down, whether it is a car or motorbike.

Fathi died after his bike crossed the median strip and hit a van at Wiley Park on Thursday night. Photo: 7 News

“I beg you – slow down. Please, please.”

Mr Karra-Hassan took up riding three years ago.

Police officers at the scene of Mr Karra-Hassan's crash. Source: 7 News


He briefly hung up his helmet when a close friend was killed in a similar motorbike accident last year.

But, despite his mother’s objections, he got back on a bike a few months ago.

“You think you’re invincible. You’re not,” Ms Karra-Hassan said.

The 23-year-old was killed when he crashed into a van on his motorbike. Source: 7 News

Fathi’s family and friends, including former Auburn Deputy Mayor Salim Mehajer, have paid tribute to the popular tradesman who had a passion for life on social media.

“RIP beautiful soul... You have been our greatest source of inspiration and courage. Deep in our hearts we will always keep your image,” Mr Mehajer posted.

Back To Top