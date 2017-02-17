'Do not put a hole in your parents’ heart': Devastated mother's desperate plea to drivers

A mother and dozens of family members and friends were heartbroken and in mourning on Friday because of a careless crash on a Sydney road.

Fathi Karra-Hassan, 23, crashed into an oncoming van at Wiley Park on Thursday night.

His mother, Sue Karra-Hassan, is pleading with people to take better care on the roads.

Mr Karra-Hassan had just finished work and was excited and ready for a ride with his mates.

He showed off his beloved motorbike but hours later, one mistake would cost him his life.

“He was so full of life, just life wasted… He was always happy,” Fathi’s mother Sue Karra-Hassan said.

The tradesman lost control on King Georges Road just before 9.30pm on Thursday.

His bike crossed the median strip and collided head on with a van.

Dozens of loved ones ran to the scene.

Investigators believe Fathi was speeding. Another bike was seen travelling beside him but left before police arrived.

“These boys get together and they want to speed,” Ms Karra-Hassan said.

“Do not put a hole in your parents’ heart, please sow down, whether it is a car or motorbike.

“I beg you – slow down. Please, please.”

Mr Karra-Hassan took up riding three years ago.

He briefly hung up his helmet when a close friend was killed in a similar motorbike accident last year.

But, despite his mother’s objections, he got back on a bike a few months ago.

“You think you’re invincible. You’re not,” Ms Karra-Hassan said.

Fathi’s family and friends, including former Auburn Deputy Mayor Salim Mehajer, have paid tribute to the popular tradesman who had a passion for life on social media.

“RIP beautiful soul... You have been our greatest source of inspiration and courage. Deep in our hearts we will always keep your image,” Mr Mehajer posted.