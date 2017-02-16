News

'I feel it’s not deserved': Tinder stabbing victim struggles to accept survivor tag

Mel Buttigieg
Yahoo7 News /

The young NSW doctor who was stabbed multiple times and doused in petrol by an ex-boyfriend she met on Tinder has revealed she struggled with survivor's guilt since the November attack.

Angela Jay believes it was a "miracle" she wasn't killed when Paul Lambert, 36, broke into her Port Macquarie home, and stabbed her seven times and doused her with petrol, before police shot Lambert dead.

The 28-year-old told The Daily Telegraph how a psychologist was helping her overcome the profound guilt she felt after she survived when many other domestic violence victims were not so “lucky”.

Angela Jay will walk 65km across the NT to support anti-domestic violence charity White Ribbon in September. Picture: Facebook

“I have got a psychologist on my side to deal with the impact of what I went through,” the trainee obstetrics and gynaecologist said.

“People say that I’m a survivor — I feel it’s not deserved. There are women who have suffered abusive relationships for years who still live in fear and have their perpetrators out there."


The anti-domestic violence campaigner told the newspaper she only lived in fear of her attacker for a short time and it broke her heart to hear of other women sadly did not survive their abuse.

"I still don't really know how I got away, or why I deserved to be so lucky to survive. Every day since then has been a struggle, a constant battle to not let my body, mind, or emotions get the better of me," she wrote on Facebook.

Angela Jay met her attacker Paul Dennis Lambert on dating app Tinder two months before the incident. Photo: Facebook

Four months from the ordeal, Dr Jay said she remained "edgy" and often found herself checking under her bed and in cupboards for potential attackers.

The Californian-born doctor has called for an end to violence against women, and will walk the 65km Trek For Respect across the NT's Larapinta Trail in September with her dad Steve and brother Zac, to support anti-domestic violence charity White Ribbon.

The 28-year-old showed support for other women experiencing domestic violence in her social media post, saying she knows what they are going through. Picture: Facebook

She has already raised more than $16,700 of her $20,000 fundraising target through everydayhero.com so "all women can live in safety, free from violence and abuse".

"Approximately one woman a week in Australia is killed by a current or ex-partner," she wrote on her fundraising page.

"As a doctor working in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, I have also witnessed the sad truth that rates of domestic violence actually increase during pregnancy."

'If you or someone you know is suffering from sexual or domestic abuse, don't suffer in silence, call 1800 RESPECT any time of day or night.

