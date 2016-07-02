News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Commonwealth Games opening ceremony kicks off in spectacular style
Commonwealth Games opening ceremony kicks off on Gold Coast

Roxy Jacenko shares tribute to 'remember the good times' after husband jailed for insider trading

Yahoo7 News /

Sydney publicist Roxy Jacenko has taken to social media to remember the good times with her family, a week after her husband was sentenced to a maximum of two years in jail for conspiracy to commit insider trading.

Roxy Jacenko shares tribute to 'remember the good times' after husband jailed for insider trading

Roxy Jacenko shares tribute to 'remember the good times' after husband jailed for insider trading

Ms Jacenko posted to Instagram on two separate occasions late on Friday which may indicate how much the family are already missing Oliver Curtis.

The first sentimental picture was a snap of a bunch of flowers with a wedding photo placed beside them on a table.

The second post however included a collage of four heart-warming family images with the caption: 'We love you.'

They included two of the couple, another on their wedding day, and two images of Mr Curtis and their children.

Roxy posted a collage of family pictures. Source: Roxy Jacenko Instagram

The pictures were posted on Instagram. Source: Roxy Jacenko

Her followers were quick to support her, with the sentimental snaps being liked more than 5,000 times.

One wrote: "My thoughts are with you and your beautiful family."

The images were posted with the caption: 'We love you'

One of the images was a wedding picture. Source: Roxy Jacenko

Another said: "Lots of support out there for you @roxyjacenko"

"Stay strong, look after those babies and he'll be back before you know it xx," wrote another.

The first picture posted was of flowers which were places on a table with a wedding picture. Source: Roxy Jacenko


Oliver Curtis was sentenced to two years jail last week with the possibility of parole after one year for good behaviour.

Reports last week claimed Ms Jacenko shared a final embrace and one last kiss with her husband, after the judge left the room.

The Daily Mail reports Curtis has now been moved to Parklea Correctional Centre.

He had been kept in held in a police cell, reportedly because of prison overcrowding.


Roxy Jacenko and husband Oliver Curtis on day one of the trial. Photo: AAP

Two weeks ago Ms Jacenko had said her husband was the "primary carer" for their children and pleaded for a non-custodial sentence.

Curtis's trial has made headlines around Australia, with attention focused as much on evidence of his lavish lifestyle as on the courtside appearance of his well-heeled wife, Roxy Jacenko. Photo: AAP

Roxy and her daughter Pixie pose for a picture for her popular Instagram account during the fashion show. Source: Instagram.

In her letter to Justice McCallum, Ms Jacenko wrote: "Pixie and Hunter adore their dad. He’s fun, tolerant, uncomplaining and loving.

"They screech with excitement as soon as they see him and no one else matters to them - not even me."

Back To Top