Roxy Jacenko shares tribute to 'remember the good times' after husband jailed for insider trading

Sydney publicist Roxy Jacenko has taken to social media to remember the good times with her family, a week after her husband was sentenced to a maximum of two years in jail for conspiracy to commit insider trading.

Ms Jacenko posted to Instagram on two separate occasions late on Friday which may indicate how much the family are already missing Oliver Curtis.

The first sentimental picture was a snap of a bunch of flowers with a wedding photo placed beside them on a table.

The second post however included a collage of four heart-warming family images with the caption: 'We love you.'

They included two of the couple, another on their wedding day, and two images of Mr Curtis and their children.

Her followers were quick to support her, with the sentimental snaps being liked more than 5,000 times.

One wrote: "My thoughts are with you and your beautiful family."

Another said: "Lots of support out there for you @roxyjacenko"

"Stay strong, look after those babies and he'll be back before you know it xx," wrote another.

Oliver Curtis was sentenced to two years jail last week with the possibility of parole after one year for good behaviour.

Reports last week claimed Ms Jacenko shared a final embrace and one last kiss with her husband, after the judge left the room.

The Daily Mail reports Curtis has now been moved to Parklea Correctional Centre.

He had been kept in held in a police cell, reportedly because of prison overcrowding.

Two weeks ago Ms Jacenko had said her husband was the "primary carer" for their children and pleaded for a non-custodial sentence.

In her letter to Justice McCallum, Ms Jacenko wrote: "Pixie and Hunter adore their dad. He’s fun, tolerant, uncomplaining and loving.

"They screech with excitement as soon as they see him and no one else matters to them - not even me."