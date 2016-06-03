News

Woolworths technical outage leads to shopper chaos around the country
Pregnant mum punched in the stomach during Sydney home invasion

7News Sydney /

A pregnant woman has been punched in the stomach and her toddler threatened by a knife-wielding bandit during a home invasion in Sydney.

The thief ransacked the Homebush West unit before fleeing empty handed. The young mother is now too terrified to return home.

Neha Singh said the man punched her in the stomach several times before turning his attention to her toddler. Photo: 7 News

Neha Singh spent Friday recovering after her frightening ordeal.

“[I was in] a lot of pain and couldn’t sleep all night,” she said,

Neha's husband Harswinder Singh said she was now too scared to go home.


“This guy come to my wife and grabbed her from the hair and just throw her to the wall,” he said.

The man punched Neha, who is eight weeks pregnant, in the stomach several times, threatening her with a knife while demanding money.

Neha, Harswinder and Shevy Singh are now looking for a new home, too scared to return to the scene of the horrifying attacker. Photo: 7 News

After ransacking the couple’s bedroom, he turned on their 16-month-old son Shevy.

“He grabbed the baby from the face like this,” Harswinder said, gripping his face and mouth in demonstration.

“My wife was lying down like his, he tried to suffocate him.”

The attacker fled with nothing.

The Singhs are so afraid they are not returning to their unit here at Homebush West and spent part of their day Friday looking at other properties.

Police are hunting the attacker who is described as Caucasian, wearing black clothes with a black scarf covering his face.

The Singhs’ home was robbed six days ago, they suspect by the same man.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

