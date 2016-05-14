Heckles and pleas for Premier Baird to change law at medical marijuana symposium

NSW Premier Mike Baird was heckled during his address to a medicinal cannabis conference in Sydney's west.

Organisers had hailed Mr Baird as the guest of honour at the medicinal marijuana symposium, describing him as a champion of the cause.

But others accused the premier of moving too slowly on the issue, meaning those who use the drug to treat chronic illnesses are still breaking the law.

Caroline Oakley confronted Mr Baird with her son 20-year-old son Ben who has been using cannabis oil to prevent debilitating and life-threatening seizures.

"This is my son Ben Oakley," she told the premier. "I was going to put him in a coffin three years ago."

Ben Oakley has a rare neurological disorder that struck him down with 600 seizures in three years.

But he has had only three since he started taking cannabis oil.

"I don't know where I'd be without the oil," Ben told 7 News. "I'd hate to imagine it because I came very close to death."

Under NSW law, Ben could still face criminal charges, byt Mr Baird says progress is being made.

Currently police can use discretion and not charge the terminally ill caught with cannabis.

The government is considering extending that to adults and young people suffering epilepsy and other diseases.

Opposition leader Luke Foley offered the premier bi-partisan support to change the law and help families where medicinal cannabis is the only effective form of pain relief.

"Let's change the law immediately, we can do this together, they've done it in Victoria," Mr Foley said.

RELATED VIDEO: