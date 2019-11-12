More 'horrendous conditions' ahead for NSW bushfire zones

Firefighters dealt with hundreds of new fires as NSW endured "catastrophic" conditions on Tuesday but authorities have warned the threat is not over as a southerly wind change sweeps across the state.

More than a million hectares of land has been consumed by bushfires that damaged or destroyed 12 more homes.

A number of firefighters were injured, but none are in a life-threatening condition, and there were no people missing as of Tuesday night, RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said.

The bushfires, which hit hard on Friday, have claimed three lives and destroyed at least 150 homes so far.

In a fortunate turn of events, heavy smoke provided insulation from strong winds moving across the Northern Tablelands and meant several fires did not flare up as much as feared, Commissioner Fitzsimmons said.

The Sydney Opera House was blanketed in smoke haze from bushfires on Tuesday. Source: AAP More

But he warned the southerly wind change still poses a danger.

"It's very dangerous across active firegrounds," he told reporters in Sydney.

"The enormity of the task to bring these fires properly under control, to consolidate them, to get around them and mop them up is enormous."

Temperatures in the high 30s, low humidity and winds gusts beyond 70km/h coupled with drought meant the state faced "horrendous conditions", the RFS said, with 300 new fires.

While conditions are expected to ease on Wednesday, he said a forecast for severe weather into the weekend and another burst of hot air next week means "we simply aren't going to get the upper hand on all of these fires".

There were nine fires burning at emergency warning level on Tuesday night, from just north of Sydney all the way to the Queensland border.

A vehicle shown burning on a property in Possum Brush, south of Taree in the Mid North Coast region of NSW on Tuesday. Source: AAP More

The emergency blazes include fires in the Wollemi National Park near Lithgow, at Taree on the mid-north coast and inland from Port Macquarie.

At one point during the afternoon, there were 15 emergency fires, close to Friday's record of 17. Firefighting efforts will be hampered as darkness falls because water-bombing aircraft can't be used overnight, Mr Fitzsimmons said, with reliance on firefighters on the ground.

A catastrophic fire danger rating - the highest possible - was current for the Greater Sydney, Greater Hunter and Illawarra-Shoalhaven regions on Tuesday.

Some 80 fires were burning at 7pm from Nowra all the way up to Woodenbong on the border. About 40 were uncontained.

Chemical fire retardant shown after being dropped on houses in South Turramurra on Tuesday. Source: AAP More

The dozen or so homes impacted are in the Hunter and north coast areas, Mr Fitzsimmons said.

A fire at Turramurra on Sydney's upper north shore briefly burned at emergency level before a plane doused it with pink retardant, which was also accidentally dropped onto neighbouring homes and vehicles.

Police have established a crime scene to investigate the cause of that blaze and two males were seen being spoken to by officers at the scene.

A fire also broke out at the Royal National Park, which the RFS said it had gained control of by Tuesday night.

Mr Fitzsimmons said the RFS are working with police to look at the cause of that fire.

