'It's too late to leave': Emergency situation in Sydney's north as NSW fire crisis escalates

Residents in several NSW regions are being told it’s too late to leave as more than 78 bushfires rage on Tuesday.

Thirteen emergency warnings have been issued for those fires, including two in Sydney’s north-west.

The Rural Fire Service says a fire has broken out at Canoon Road at South Turramurra. The fire is spreading quickly and properties are under threat.

"It is too late to leave," the RFS said in its warning message on Tuesday afternoon.

"Seek shelter as the fire approaches. Protect yourself from the heat of the fire.”

Transport for NSW is advising those in inner-city Sydney and the Illawarra to leave work early ahead of the southerly change which is due to hit between 5 and 6pm.

"High winds are predicted to sweep into Sydney and the Illawarra this afternoon which on top of the significant heat may start to affect the public transport network," Transport NSW said.

The authority added that trains will be operating under speed restrictions due to the heat and winds may affect roads and the rail network.

Houses in the Sydney suburb of South Turramurra are doused with flame retardant as an emergency warning is issued. #NSWfires pic.twitter.com/ZrLinG3y3E — ABC News (@abcnews) November 12, 2019

Canoon Road, South Turramurra (Ku-ring-gai LGA): A bush fire is burning in the area of Canoon Road, South Turramurra. The fire is spreading quickly. It is too late to leave. Seek shelter as the fire approaches. #nswrfs #nswfire #alert pic.twitter.com/yfH4EDRxFn — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) November 12, 2019

Flights have also been cancelled due to the smoke and dangerous weather conditions with Nine News reporting planes travelling from Sydney to Port Macquarie and Coffs Harbour have been grounded.

People have been urged to check with their airlines to see if flights have been affected.

Authorities say conditions are only going to get worse across NSW, with five emergency warnings issued for bushfires from the mid-north coast to the Queensland border on a day where millions face "catastrophic" fire danger.

More than 50 fires are raging across NSW with 30 not contained.

The NSW Rural Fire Service on Tuesday elevated five fires to "emergency" warning level - two near Taree on the mid-north coast, one near Port Macquarie and another two at Torrington in the state's far north.

A blaze at Thunderbolts Way in Bretti, northwest of Taree, is burning across 10,000 hectares and is out of control, while residents at Nowendoc and Mount George have been told "it is too late to leave".

EMERGENCY WARNING: Thunderbolts Way, Bretti (Mid-Coast LGA)

Fire is burning in the area of Thunderbolts Way and Nowendoc Rd & is spreading quickly. If you are in the Nowendoc & Mt George area, it is too late to leave. Seek shelter as the fire approaches. #nswrfs #nswfires #alert pic.twitter.com/kKryAvV5Gg — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) November 12, 2019

EMERGENCY WARNING: Carrai East Fire (Kempsey LGA)

Bush fire is burning west of Kempsey. The fire breached containment lines & is spreading quickly. If you are in the area west of Kempsey you are at risk. It is too late to leave. Seek shelter as the fire approaches #nswrfs #alert pic.twitter.com/fJVX6bZKct — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) November 12, 2019

Another out-of-control fire at nearby Hillville is burning across nearly 20,000 hectares.

There are also emergency fires further north, at Llangothlin north of Armidale, and Torrington north of Glen Innes, with the latter blaze already razing 60,000 hectares.

A fifth emergency was also issued at Carrai East in Willi Willi National Park, northwest of Port Macquarie, for an out-of-control fire over 75,000 hectares.

The fire is heading towards east towards Kempsey, with those in the town's west under threat.

One million hectares of bushland burning

"We are certainly starting to see an increase in fire activity and therefore the fire danger is increasing accordingly," Rural Fire Service commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons told reporters in Sydney.

A Gloucester fire crew member fights flames at Koorainghat on Tuesday. Source: AAP More

