The taste of Aussie democracy

1/16 Bill Shorten with Angelo Tsirekas

Candidate for Reid, Angelo Tsirekas, enjoys a sanga with Bill Shorten. Photo: Instagram/Alexellinghausen

2/16 Sharing is caring

  1. DemocracySausage for all, says Instagram user @eggnoggins.

3/16 #DemocracySausageDog

It wasn't just voters who enjoyed the sausage sizzle. Photo: Instagram/ctdwatson

4/16 Straight through the middle

"That's not how you eat a democracy sausage," says Twitter user Paul Cunningham. Photo: Twitter/PaulCunningham

5/16 The 'Double Dissolution' sausage

Terry Masson was told he should've titled his sandwich the 'Double Dissolution' sanga. Photo: Twitter/Tilaurin

6/16 Unhappy voters

Mark West rated his snag a lowly 6/10. Photo: Twitter/westius

7/16 Sanga with the lot

Rowan Ellis' sausage sandwich makes the long wait in line more bearable. Photo: Twitter/rowanellis01

8/16 Double trouble

Why have one when you can have two? Photo: Twitter/MezzieC

9/16 Election day freebies

Voter Krister Partel scored a free pencil and a sausage sanga. Photo: Twitter/KristerPartel

10/16 Sausages for vegans

Erin Goddard happily brought along her own vegan sausages. Photo: Twitter/erinkgoddard

11/16 Taste of democracy

One voter couldn't leave the polling booth without a democracy sausage. Photo: Twitter/bettekanes

12/16 Volunteers slam through ingredients

One team managed to get through 50kg of sausages, 16kg of onion and 30 loaves of bread. Photo: Twitter/@BlissfulLi

13/16 Bakery's clever advertising

Bourke Street Bakery made the most of the election day crowd. Photo: Instagram/Jill Dupleix

14/16 Sausages for all

The sausage sizzle was a highlight for many voters on election day. Photo: Twitter/Ammeddki885Moh

15/16 The best part of election day

Tastes like democracy! Photo: Instagram/MissTeenyWeeny

16/16 Sausage sizzle helper

Turner Primary Election Day sausage sizzle, with a little help from a voter of the future. Photo: Instagram/the_riotact

