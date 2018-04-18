News

Trump seeks extension for filing 2017 taxes on U.S. tax day: White House

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump has requested an extension for filing his 2017 income tax return and will file a full return by the October extended deadline, a White House spokeswoman said on Tuesday, which is tax filing day in the United States.

"The president filed an extension for his 2017 tax return, as do many Americans with complex returns. He will file his tax return by the extension deadline of October 15, 2018," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement.


(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Lisa Lambert)

