Speaker Ryan: Trump did 'right thing' on Syria strikes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The leader of the U.S. House of Representatives, Speaker Paul Ryan, on Tuesday applauded the missile strikes against Syria that were ordered by President Donald Trump last Friday, making plain the commander-in-chief and his fellow Republicans in Congress are on the same page about the military action.

"I think the president's strike was called for. I think it was the right thing to do," Ryan said at a press briefing. "I was also impressed he made a multilateral effort."







