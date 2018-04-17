News

Turkey's constitutional change to be fully implemented with Nov. 2019 elections, Erdogan says

Reuters
Reuters /

ANKARA (Reuters) - Expected changes to the Turkish constitution will be fully implemented with the presidential elections scheduled for November 2019, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, in an apparent response to a suggestion for early polls.

Erdogan's comments came after the head of the nationalist MHP party suggested holding presidential elections in August this year.
Turks narrowly backed a constitutional change last year to change the constitution and grant Erdogan sweeping powers. The changes are due to become effective in the next elections.

(Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by David Dolan)

