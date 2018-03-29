Sudan extends ceasefire with rebels to June: state news

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan has extended a unilateral ceasefire with rebels in its three main conflict areas for an additional three months, until the end of June, state news agency SUNA reported on Wednesday, citing a presidential decree.

Fighting between the army and rebels in the Kordofan and Blue Nile regions broke out in 2011, when South Sudan declared independence. Conflict in Darfur began in 2003 when mainly non-Arab tribes took up arms against Sudan's Arab-led government.

The ceasefire was set to expire at the end of March.

In October, the United States lifted 20-year-old sanctions tied to progress on counter-terrorism cooperation and on resolving internal conflicts.



