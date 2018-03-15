News

Slovak PM Fico offers to resign to ease political crisis

Reuters
Reuters /

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Wednesday he was ready to resign and nominate a successor if the country's president agreed to give his Smer party the right to choose the government's next leader.

Fico has been fighting to keep his three-party government intact after coming under pressure to call a snap election amid a political crisis sparked by the murder of a Slovak journalist in late February.

(Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova, writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Toby Chopra)

