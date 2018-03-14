News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Doughnut Time workers 'fired' after being 'unpaid for weeks' as business goes into liquidation
Doughnut Time workers 'unpaid for weeks' as business folds

Britain to expel 23 Russian diplomats, freeze Russian state assets

Reuters
Reuters /

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will expel 23 Russian diplomats in retaliation for the nerve agent attack on a former Russian double agent, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.

"Under the Vienna Convention, the United Kingdom will now expel 23 Russian diplomats who have been identified as undeclared intelligence officers," May told parliament. "They have just one week to leave."
May said the biggest expulsions from London in 30 years would degrade Russian intelligence capabilities in Britain for years to come.
"We will freeze Russian state assets wherever we have the evidence that they may be used to threaten the life or property of UK nationals or residents," May said.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Back To Top
feedback