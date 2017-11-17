News

China says it supports Cambodia in pursuing its own development path

Reuters
Reuters /

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Friday it supports Cambodia in pursuing its own development path, after Cambodia's Supreme Court dissolved the country's main opposition party at the request of the government of Prime Minister Hun Sen ahead of elections next year.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comment at a daily news briefing in Beijing.
The United States has promised "concrete steps" against Cambodia and the European Union raised a threat to vital trade preferences after the ruling.

(Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Nick Macfie)

