Woman claims to spot 'UFO' hovering above Great Barrier Reef

A woman has photographed what she believes is a UFO hovering above the Great Barrier Reef during a sunset.

Jenny Morrison, from Cairns in Queensland, was sailing back to Fitzroy Island with friends on Saturday when she decided to take some photo on her smartphone of the afternoon sun.

After later examining the photos, she noticed a strange green dot in the sky surrounded by an arch of light.

“When you look through the photos, though, the dot is in the middle of a saucer-shaped shadow thing," Ms Morrison told news.com.au.

“I haven’t edited the photos, or done anything to them."

Ms Morrison said she cannot explain the pictures and said the dot disappears in her last few photos.

The Cairns woman also said she did not notice anything in the sky while taking the pictures and only saw it when looking later.

Some social media users were sceptical at the claims the object was "a UFO," saying "lens flare" was the simple explanation.

"I get that kind of reflection in my lens every time I photograph in near direction of the sun," one man wrote on Facebook.

The sighting comes just after the annual Cardwell UFO Festival kicked off in Queensland.