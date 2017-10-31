Parents horrified to find bag of meth in child's trick-or-treat bag

A bag of methamphetamine has been found in a child's Halloween trick-or-treat lolly bag.

Police say the small bag of drugs was found by the child's mum and handed into Menominee Tribal Police in Wisconsin in the US.

Officers say the bag contained a crystal powder which tested positive for methamphetamine, American publication WPTV reports.

They confirmed the child didn't ingest the drugs and that they're looking into how the bag came to be in the child's bag.

It's unclear whether it was intentional or accidental.

Police are concerned the child, or other children in the same neighbourhood, could have been exposed to meth.

While officers say it appears to be an isolated incident, they've advised parents who attended the same Halloween event in Keshena, Wisconsin to dispose of their children's lollies.

"It is a zip-lock bag. Unfortunately zip-lock bags can open up, we don't know if there's more out there," Menominee Tribal Police detective Joshua Lawe said.

"Right now this is an isolated incident, but if there was more out there, if it does get through the bags and kids are touching this candy, that can be very dangerous to them. Even the parents."

