Melbourne man dead after fight with woman outside pub

Yahoo7 and Agencies /

A man is dead after he allegedly suffered stab wounds during a fight with a woman outside a Melbourne pub.

Police were called to Abbotsford at about 9.20pm on Monday following reports of a man, aged in his 30s, being assaulted with an edged weapon.

The man managed to stumble down Victoria Street before the alarm was raised and paramedics were called.

Police are investigating after a man was allegedly stabbed during a fight outside a Melbourne pub. Photo: 7 News

He was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries, but later died.

Police said no arrests have been made but they are searching for a woman they believe was involved.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the fight.

Police are searching for a woman they believe was involved. Photo: 7 News

