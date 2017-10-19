Expert reveals why not standing up for the elderly on buses is OK

If you’ve ever been treated like a monster for not giving up your seat on the bus for an old person, don’t stress, you now have a legitimate excuse.

We’re not saying go out of your way to be rude but a new report in the British Medical Journal has your back if you want to hold your ground.

Oxford professor Sir Muir Gray insists “standing up is great exercise for them”.

“We need to be encouraging activity as we age — not telling people to put their feet up.

“Think twice before giving up your seat on the bus or train to an older person. Standing up is great exercise for them.”

Experts from the UK’s Centre for Ageing Better said exercise could keep a person from needing care by reversing physical decline by up to a decade.

If it wasn’t enough to deny them a seat on the bus, apparently you are also within your right to encourage elderly people to exercise more.

“The prevailing attitude that exercise is for young people while older people should be encouraged to relax needs to be challenged,” the report adds.