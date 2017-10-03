Terrifying moment toddler wanders onto busy road

A little girl has been saved by a woman who spotted her wandering alone into traffic on a busy Australian road.

Terrifying moment unsupervised little girl runs out onto a busy road

Video uploaded by Dash Cam Owners Australia shows the terrifying moment the little girl, with a dummy in her mouth, steps off the footpath into a 60km/h zone.

“Oh my God,” the driver says as she steps on the brakes.

The woman gets out of her car and picks the little girl up.

A police car quickly drives up and two officers step out.

One of the police officers points towards a house, believed to be the child’s home, and the four walk off.

It’s believed the little girl snuck out through the garage door.

The Facebook page says the mum was “very grateful” people stopped to keep the child safe.