PICTURED: Fury over monster croc found dead in Queensland with bullet to head

People are outraged after a huge 5.2 metre crocodile was found dead near Rockhampton in Queensland on Thursday.

Police released an image of the monstor crocodile - said to be one of the biggest seen in Queensland - after it was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

The crocodile was found at Alligator Creek in the Fitzroy River system and was taken away on a trailer, taking up the entire space.

The monster crocodile was taken to the nearby Koorana Crocodile Farm, where it will be buried once a necropsy is carried out.

Farm owner John Leaver said a 5m-long crocodile had not been caught in Queensland for 20 to 30 years.

"There may have been some others shot in the wild that we don't know about, but from my recollection, over the past three decades this would be the largest," he said on Friday.

He said the largest one he ever caught was 4.95m in the late 1980s.

"We caught that one up near Airlie Beach," he said.

The Department of Environment said the animal was not a "problem croc" and it's issued an urgent warning for people to be aware of the risks of crocodiles.

Crocodiles over five metres are classified as "iconic".

A shooter may face a maximum penalty of more than $28,000 under the Nature Conservation Act.

The Department said that not only is it sad the crocodile was shot, but that people should now also expect the balance of the crocodile population to change in the Fitzroy.

"We can expect increased aggressive activity by younger male crocodiles," Department of Environment and Heritage Protection Conservation and Biodiversity Operations Director, Michael Joyce, told The Morning Bulletin.

"That's because they will be competing to take the dominant position which is now vacant."

One person labelled the shooting "wrong".

"Oh so it wasn't shot by relevant authorities, a member of the public shot it. That's wrong," the person said.

"That's sooooo sad," another person wrote.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.