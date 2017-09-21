Police shoot dead deaf man who could not hear their commands

A deaf man has been fatally shot by police officers unaware that he couldn't hear their demands.

Oklahoma City police fatally shoot deaf man who did not respond to commands (clone 37168026)

The deadly shooting occurred on Tuesday evening after an investigation into a hit-and-run accident led Oklahoma City officers to a residence where Magdiel Sanchez, 35, was sitting on the porch with a metal pipe in his hand.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Oklahoma City police spokesman Captain Bo Mathews said police yelled at Sanchez to drop his weapon and get on the ground.

Witnesses, who heard the officers yelling commands, shouted that Sanchez was deaf.

As Sanchez came off the porch and approached the officers, Sergeant Christopher Barnes drew his weapon and Lieutenant Matthew Lindsey drew his Taser.

Both fired, fatally hitting Sanchez, who was standing approximately five metres away.

"In those situations, very volatile situations when you have a weapon out, you can get what they call tunnel vision, or you could really lock in to just the person that has the weapon that made the threat against you," Mathews told reporters.

"They very well could not have heard everybody yelling around them."

Sanchez was given medical attention and pronounced dead at the scene.

Barnes, who has eight years of service, has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Neither officer was wearing a body camera.

The incident is being investigated by the homicide unit, which will reported to the Oklahoma County District Attorney's office to decide if the shooting was justified.