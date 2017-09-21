Earthquake strikes off coast of Bali, residents evacuated

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of Bali, Indonesia.

It was detected northeast of Kemeduran on Thursday, the US Geological Survey confirmed.

The quake measured at a depth of 588km and initially sparked fears of a tsunami.

It was 125km northeast of Surabaya, Java,

An official tsunami warning hasn't been issued but locals living near Mount Agung volcano were seen evacuating their homes following increased seismic activity in Karangasem.

Officials have more than doubled the size of the evacuation zone around the volcano on the tourist island of Bali and raised its alert level for the second time in less than a week.

Bali follows a number of countries that have experienced strong earthquakes in the past week.

Mexico was hit by a huge magnitude 7.1 earthquake this week, killing at least 230 people.

Two earthquakes also shook New Zealand on Wednesday, measuring 5.8 and 5.1 on the richter scale.

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake also struck the centre of Vanuatu's Erromango island and was fairly deep at 200km, USGS said.

And a 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Japan, just 320 kilometres east of Fukushima nuclear plant.